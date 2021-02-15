SBI Retains AP Central Govt. Cricket Tournament

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: SBI became the champion of the Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Employees Cricket Tournament for the second consecutive time.

SBI defeated Prasar Bharati in the close contest final match held at Don Bosco Play Ground in Itanagar on Sunday.

Batting first Prasar Bharati (PB) gave a competitive target of 119. Pradeep Adey contributed 26 runs for PB. Chasing the target, SBI lost its openers cheaply, but the third wicket stand between Kukung and Minge Lego, did all the damage for PB. Kukung scored 28 runs and Minge scored an unbeaten 56 runs. SBI achieved the target in the 19th over losing only 4 wickets. Minge was adjudged Man of the Match and also the Man of the Tournament.

Assistant General Manager SBI Itanagar, Dhruv Kr Mahato, attending the presentation ceremony as chief guest said that this initiative of organizing a cricket tournament among central government employees gives opportunity for employees from Arunachal and outside the state to mix-up and know each other well. He said today the workload in every department is very high and amidst this environment one should take out some time for such activities, which keeps them healthy thus, affecting the overall output of the employee positively. He emphasized that such initiative should be continued in the future.

This year, four teams participated in the running series. BSNL and India Post were the other two teams. The organizing committee has informed that two more teams will be included in the next tournament, which will be held in November 2021.