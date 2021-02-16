7 detected with TB during month-long case-finding drive

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Feb: Seven persons were diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in sputum tests during a month-long active TB case-finding activity carried out across targeted populations in Papum Pare district.

The active TB detection activity, which ended on 10 February, was carried out across various high-risks groups, such as urban slums, jail, old age homes, orphanages, industrial areas, migrant populations and persons with co-morbidities.

A total of 6,590 persons were screened and 161 sputum samples were collected and tested, out of which seven persons were tested for TB, informed Papum Pare District TB Officer Dr PD Thongchi.

The ACF activities were conducted under TB Haarega Desh Jitega-a campaign to eliminate the disease from India.