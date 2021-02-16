Faculty development prog on capacity building at RGGP

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: A five-day faculty development programme, being organized by the Science and Humanities department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College here got underway through virtual mode on Monday.

The training is being sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, New Delhi.

The programme, which will end on 19 February, has been divided into 14 sessions on capacity building with the aim to foster leadership quality, sense of empowerment, improve and retain skills, knowledge, tools and other resources to do a job competently in complex environments.

The programme will witness participation by faculty members and research scholars from various universities, colleges and polytechnics across the country.

All the sessions will be conducted online.

The programme is being coordinated by HoD Dr Jitu Saikia and assisted by faculties of Science and Humanities department Arun Joram, Taba Ayem Pertin and Kamlit Mongchan.