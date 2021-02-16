Training on injectable contraceptives

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Feb: A two-day training programme for the healthcare professionals on the newly launched injectable contraceptive Antara and oral contraceptive pill, Chhaya commenced at the state training hall of the National Health Mission here on Monday.

The injectable contraceptive is now available in the government health facilities through a programme called Antara. The oral contraceptive pill, which does not contain any hormone, has also been introduced in the public health system in the name of ‘Chhaya’.

Nodal Officer (training) Dr Tara Taku encouraged the doctors and nurses to learn thoroughly on the use of the contraceptives. He informed that the contraceptive have already been supplied to the districts and they can provide the same to the beneficiaries immediately after the completion of the training.

Trainer-cum-resource person, Dr J Darang from the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat advised the trainees to maintain utility report of the medicines used every month in order to keep the record of the number of medicines utilized during the year to receive the medicines from the central government without any interruptions.

Medical officers, AYUSH doctors and staff nurses from the district health society are attending the training. The training for the second batch will commence on 17 February.