CRPF establish students’ library

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The 138th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), based at Senki View here, established a students’ library here at the government higher secondary school, which was inaugurated on Monday.

Inaugurating the students’ library at the new building campus, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu said, “It is a matter of great concern that the students’ community now-a-days has poor reading habits and they are diverting their attention towards wasteful activities.”

Kadu called on the students’ community to develop reading habits and improve their knowledge.

Commandant HS Kales said that the programme is a part of the CRPF’s civic action plan and that they would continue to serve the society through similar such programmes.

The library has around 250 books, with sitting arrangements and cupboards.

He further appealed to the students to concentrate on their studies and remain fit to be able to serve the society well.