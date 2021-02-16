Former DC, DLRSO taken into 4 days police custody

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Former Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district Kemo Lollen and former District Land Revenue Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Bharat Lingu were arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Sunday and are under police custody for four days.

“Both the accused have been arrested in connection with the Bopi-Potin Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) case,” SIC SP M Harshavardhan informed.

Lollen and Lingu were earlier arrested in connection with the Joram-Koloriang TAH compensation scam.

“The two of them were arrested on Sunday and produced before the court and remanded to police custody for four days. Further investigation is on,” the SP said.

Earlier on 3 July, 2018, the former Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, the former DLRSO and businessman Likha Maj were arrested for their alleged involvement in gross irregularities in the matter of payment of compensation against the Joram-Koloriang TAH project in Lower Subansiri district.