Mayor flags off Swachhta Vaahan, calls for clean and green Itanagar

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Feb: Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang flagged off the ‘Swachhta Vaahan’ here on Monday. The ‘swachhta vaahan’ is a vehicle for Information, Education and Communication (IEC) to create awareness among the denizens for clean and green Itanagar.

The vaahan will make rounds of colonies and sectors within the IMC. It has a toll free no. 14420 where people can call for making complaints about garbage strewn in the undesignated places, which will be later picked up by the sanitation workers.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang urged the public to shoulder the responsibility of making Itanagar a clean city.

This ‘Swacchta Vahan’ is an attempt to create awareness on cleanliness through which we will eradicate the tag of Itanagar as the 7th dirtiest city of India. We need to change our mindset and generate a civic sense then only we will achieve our goal’ he said.

The mayor also informed that competitions will be held amongst the 20 corporator segments of the IMC and the clean wards will get awards from IMC as well as the government.

When asked about garbage vehicles, Phassang informed that at least 50 more garbage trucks for IMC are in the pipeline.

Among others, corporators, IMC commissioner C Chukhu and others officials attended the event. (Media cell, IMC)