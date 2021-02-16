NDRF conducts mock exercise on earthquake scenario

LONGDING, 15 Feb: A two-day mock exercise on an earthquake scenario, organised by the 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), under the guidance and assistance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here at the government higher secondary school in Longding district, concluded on Monday.

The exercise began on 14 February with a tabletop exercise and a meeting with all the members of the district disaster management authority, the incident response team and other related departments.

During the exercise, the NDRF demonstrated rescue techniques of the Force and what the public or students should do during such a scenario.

NDRF officials also briefed the students about the dos and don’ts during crisis situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego said “As Arunachal is prone to earthquakes and other natural disasters we need to be prepared for any eventualities in order to mitigate the damage caused by the disaster.”

Officer-in-charge Inspector Naval Singh told that “such exercises help in understanding the preparedness, the critical gaps, coordination between sister agencies and the response time in case of a disaster.”

The mock exercise concluded with the demonstration on making improvised stretchers using local resources like jackets, sweaters, empty rice sacks or blankets.

The programme was attended by Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, the DDMO and other officials. (DIPRO)