Villagers to monitor road construction at Ruksin

RUKSIN, 15 Feb: In order to ensure quality of construction, the local villagers here in East Siang district have decided to conduct ‘third party monitoring’ of the restructuring of the 15 km Mirem-Mikong-Jonai (MMJ) road.

The decision was taken by the public and PRI leaders and retired officers in a meeting here on Monday.

A committee was also constituted for the purpose in the meeting, which was chaired by youth leader Jacob Paron.

They also adopted a unanimous resolution to move the contractor concerned and officials of the implementing agency (PWD) to ensure the use of machineries

as per the technical specifications of the project and its time-bound completion.

The re-structuring work of the MMJ road is under tender process in Pasighat PWD division office.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng, former ZMP Tonggeng Panyang, retired DC Talem Tapok, youth leader Tomi Paron and many others voiced in favour of ‘third-party monitoring.’

The MMJ road, which connects greater Mirem-Bilat area of East Siang district and Koyu area of Lower Siang with Ruksin headquarters and adjoining Assam’s Jonai sub-division, is lying in a deplorable condition for years for want of maintenance.

The DoNER ministry under its North East Road Sector Development Scheme has recently sanctioned Rs 42.27 crore for complete restructuring of the MMJ road. Of the total amount sanctioned, the first instalment of Rs 15 crore has already been released.

Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering blamed lack of political will and red-tapism for the dilapidated condition of the road. He alleged that the PWD officials were playing “dilly-dallying tactics”.

The MLA had earlier approached Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his personal intervention on the MMJ road project and pleaded him to issue an order to expedite the project.