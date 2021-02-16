Home Minister reviews Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: With the objective of ‘HAA: Always Forward…Mission Itanagar 2026’ that foresees a clean, green, safe, secure, serene and self reliant Capital by 2026, a meeting was convened by Home Minister Bamang Felix with IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, team of district administration Capital Region, led by DC Komkar Dulom, SP Neelam Nega, Commissioner IMC Cheechung Chukhu, corporators and nodal officers appointed under the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) on Monday.

Felix appealed to reinvigorate HAA activities in Itanagar Capital Region in 2021 after Covid-19 pandemic of 2020.

He urged all the corporators to work with dedication and to give their best in uplifting their respective wards in particular and the Capital Region in general. He asked them to form a green committee, a clean committee and a traffic management committee in all the sectors. He also urged them to select youths as volunteers from their respective sectors/ wards to oversee traffic management, which would also help ease traffic woes in the Capital Region.

He asked the corporators to liaise with nodal officers of the respective sectors/ wards to carry out the abhiyan in a united fashion and organize social service of one hour every Saturday in all the wards.

He further stressed on the need to have mothers’ association in all the sectors as mothers can lead and show the way better than others.

The mayor assured on behalf of his team to work with the objective of HAA. Also pointing out that corruption needs to be rooted out completely for overall development, the mayor asked the corporators to work with sincerity and dedication while delivering their duties.

The DC also assured to provide all kind of support and cooperation required from the district administration, including logistics.

The corporators were also asked to collect the aatmanirbhar seeds from the office of the DC, ICR to be planted in their respective wards.

The minister later informed that a review meeting under HAA will be held in mid-March. (DIPRO)