Amend laws to protect women’s rights: Chai

AALO, 16 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson has stressed on amendment and codifying certain customary laws where women rights are not protected.

She was speaking at a one-day legal awareness programme organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, West Siang unit, in collaboration with the Commission at the Gumin Kiin here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi stressed on maintaining gender equality in delivering judgment at the village level Keba as “women empowerment cannot be without economic empowerment and property inheritance rights.”

She said that the awareness is being conducted in various parts of the state to let women know their rights, responsibilities, empowerment and privileges under various laws and Acts to create a conducive society.

“The time has come to shun costly and unaffordable marriage system that ultimately leads to domestic violence,” she said.

West Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi lauded the constant efforts of the Commission to give awareness on various issues and urged gaon burahs and women to carry forward the message to nooks and corners of the district, where rural women are in the dark about such rights and privileges. (DIPRO)