Kaso appeals for patience as underpass construction continues

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso appealed to the people of the Capital Complex to have patience due to the inconvenience caused by the construction of the underpass at Bank Tinali.

“I am well aware about the inconvenience caused to the people visiting Itanagar, especially near Bank Tinali, due to the underpass construction, but it will be better after the work is fully completed. Once completed, it will be a beautiful place to see and one of the first underpasses of the state. The issue of traffic congestion at Banki Tinali will also be resolved,” Kaso said.

“The business community and people residing near the NH-415 may be facing problems due to the road construction but such problems will be over once it is completed,” he said as he urged all to cooperate with the construction agency, the capital administration and highway department.

ADM and chairman of the underpass construction work, Talo Potom said, “We are monitoring the work on an almost daily basis. Till date, it seems that the work is progressing at a steady pace and we are hopeful that the work will be completed soon.”

Additionally, Potom informed that the culvert work near the Legi Complex is in progress and it would take a few more days to be completed.

“Once completed, we will try to create a small passage for pedestrians,” he said and urged on the locals not to create any hindrance or walk along the earthmovers to avoid any untoward incident.

Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, Power Executive Engineer Joram Lali, Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath, TKEC Pvt Ltd MD Ratu Techi, project engineers, authority engineers and other officers were present during the inspection.