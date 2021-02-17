Birup FC, Ganga FC win in Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Football Tournament

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Birup FC defeated Jollang FC 4-1 in a day-2 match of the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament played at Jollang near here on Tuesday.

The scorers were Rigio Tapu (3rd, 51st and 70th mins) and Takam Tatup (56th min).

The consolation goal for the Jollang FC was scored by Tallong Taning.

In another match, Ganga FC defeated Daath FC 2-1.

Techi Bida scored both the goals for the winning team in the 34th and 86th minutes, while Kabak Bharat scored the lone goal for Daath FC in the 45th minutes, informed the organizers.