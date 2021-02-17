West Siang maintain unbeaten run

DOIMUKH, 16 Feb: West Siang maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing Tado Kholi Inter-District Cricket Tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Kamle at PDCA ground here on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, West Siang bowled out Kamle for a low 96/ 10 in 32.5 overs.

Limar Dabi took three wickets, conceding just 16 runs from 9.5 overs. He also delivered two maiden overs.

West Siang chased down the target with ease in 16.4 overs.

Later, Dabi was declared man of the match for his three-wicket haul.