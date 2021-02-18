267 patients treated in free medical camp in Pumao

LONGDING, 17 Feb: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday organized a free medical camp at Pumao village in Longding district.

In total, 267 patients were treated and medicines distributed among the needy patients, said the battalion in a release.

The camp was conducted by the battalion’s Medical Officer Dr Lhouveku Nuh and junior medicine specialist Dr Peter Tayeng from the district hospital here. The health camp was conducted following a request from the villagers.

Battalion Deputy Commandant GS Bora, the Raja and Head GB of the village were present during the camp.