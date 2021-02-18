Legal awareness by APSCW reaches Kamba

AALO, 17 Feb: The legal awareness programme organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society West Siang unit, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) reached Kamba on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW vice chairperson Heymai Tawsik said that gaon buris and Anganwadi workers in the nooks and corners of the district have a crucial role to play to uplift women and make them aware of their rights and duties.

“The Commission is making all-out efforts to empower the women and they should know all the legal provisions that safeguard them,” she said.

Former APSCW chairperson and social activist Jarjum Ete dwelt at length on customary laws, property rights of women and gender equity. She also administered an oath on ‘No Addiction’ on the occasion.

Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap lauded the constant efforts of the Commission to give awareness on various issues and urged all stakeholders to spread awareness to women in rural areas.

APSCW Member Techi Hunmai Doyom spoke on powers of the APSCW, Hoksum Ori spoke on role of self help groups and NGOs, advocate Karmu Chotton dwelt at length on polygamy and domestic violence and marriage registration, while Dr Pagi Kamki Basar talked about skill development and government schemes.

GWS Women Wing president Mipu Sora Ori expressed her gratitude to the Commission for the awareness programme and spelt out activities undertaken by the society for the cause of women. (DIPRO)