DC seek views of youths on Nasha Mukt Bharat

NAMSAI, 17 Feb: Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma urged students to share their views on how to eradicate the menace of drug abuse and exhorted young minds to come up with suggestions through essay-writing to eradicate the menace of drug abuse, which he said “will not only save addicted ones but also prevent others in society from substance use.”

He said that “drug abuse is one of the major problems of the district as well as of the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said this while inaugurating a district-level essay competition on the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign which was organised by the district administration for students here in Namsai district on 17 February to mark the 35th Arunachal Statehood Day, 2021.

The topics included- ‘Drug menace and measures to mitigate drug abuse’ for school students and ‘How has the pandemic led to an increase in the use of drugs’ for college and university students of the entire Namsai district at the District Library here and the Arunachal University of Studies, simultaneously.

He further advised all the students to inculcate the habit of reading and to refrain from any type of addiction which leads to the destruction of individuals as well as society.

SMO cum Nodal Officer of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, Dr CM Thamoung appealed to the students’ community to maintain health and hygiene in everyday life and to become responsible citizens of the country.

EAC SW Mosobi also gave his inputs.

Participation and award certificates will be given on the day of celebration of Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh on 20 February.

All the administrative officers of Namsai district, DDSE K Umbon, heads of educational institutions, Librarian S Mukherjee, along with participating students were present on the occasion.