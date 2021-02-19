Farmers sensitized on roles of FPOs

RAGA, 18 Feb: Farmers were sensitized on the role of farmer producers organization (FPO) in strengthening the economy of farmers during a training programme organized under the Chief Minister Krishi Samuh Yojana at Kolaptakur village of Dollunghmukh in Kamle district on Thursday.

Attending the programme, ZPM Nido Aruni advised the farmers to take full benefit of the training and to try to implement it practically in the field.

Raga Block Technology Manager Dr Habung Nakang and Puchigeko Assistant Technology Manager (ATM) Hage Aku spoke

on bird flu, its preventive and control measures and also on package of practices for mustard and intercropping organized under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA).

Earlier, Raga ATM Duyu Monya gave a presentation on FPO.

Raga ADO Koj Hormin also spoke.

The training ended with an interactive session between farmers and the resource persons.