PM street vendors loan camp

LONGDING, 18 Feb: A weeklong loan camp for street vendors was organised by the DUDA here in Longding district recently.

Of the 158-registered vendors, 103 vendors applied successfully for the loan.

The loan camp was organised under the PM SVANidhi Loan Scheme, under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), which provides special micro credit facility to the street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On timely repayment of the loan an interest subsidy at seven percent per annum will be credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries through DBT on quarterly basis.

The loan camp was overseen by UD & Housing (Longding Division) EE Talen Taki, Arunachal State Urban Livelihood Mission State Mission Manager Ravi Sharma and staffs of DUDA Longding.