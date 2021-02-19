Org seeks immediate const of Potin-Pangin highway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 18 Feb: Expressing strong resentment over the inordinate delay in starting the works of the Potin to Pangin portion of the national highway (package-5), the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) has demanded immediate start of the road construction works.

“It has been almost one year since the work was awarded to the contractor. But yet construction has not started,” the union lamented in its memorandum submitted to the district administration.

The union also claimed tardy progress in the construction of the BRO road from Subansiri bridge point to Nacho.

Stating that no road construction tools and machinery can be seen anywhere in the worksites, the students’ union appealed to the administration to properly monitor the construction works to ensure timely completion.

The union also demanded immediate shifting of the burial ground from Polo Colony to an appropriate place.