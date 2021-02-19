DDSE exhorts teachers to compensate academic losses due to pandemic

ZIRO, 18 Feb: Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tabia Chobin exhorted the teaching community to compensate the academic losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid- 19 pandemic has created a backlog in our education system. The onus is on the teaching community to bridge the backlog now,” he said.

The DDSE on Thursday inspected government schools at Poru, Lichlit, Buram, Delipeji and Rubdi under Pistana circle in Lower Subansiri district to get first-hand information on the education scenario after the re-opening of the schools.

He interacted with the headmasters, teachers, students, and school management committees of all the schools.

Chobin exhorted the teachers to work hard to ensure the syllabus of all the classes are completed before examinations.

Noting the infrastructural gaps in the school, he assured to take up it on priority with the higher authorities. (DIPRO)