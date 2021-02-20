Online FDP prog on capacity building under ATAL Academy concludes

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The five-day online faculty development programme (FDP) on capacity building, organized by the Science & Humanities department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, here under the ATAL academy (AICTE), concluded on Friday.

Altogether, 140 participants from across the country attended the programme comprising 14 sessions and eminent resource persons from IISc, NITTTR, IIIT, Pondicherry University, Art of Living and from the field of industries.

During the valedictory function, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the relevance of capacity building in today’s world, while RGGP Principal Dr AK Tripathy encouraged the participants to take part in such FDPs and also organize FDPs for the betterment of the teaching-learning process.

RGGP AICTE Coordinator Dr JP Pandey shared his knowledge on capacity building and its importance, while programme coordinator Dr Jitu Saikia pointed out the relevance of knowledge shared by the resource persons.

Earlier, the inaugural function was attended by NERIST Director Dr HS Yadav, Arunodaya University Vice Chancellor Dr VN Sharma and Dr Tripathy.