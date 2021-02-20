ULFA threatens to kill abducted Quippo employees

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Saturday said that they would execute the two abducted employees of the Quippo as the talks with the oil drilling company failed.

In a press statement, the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I said that “the NSCN/GRPN and ULFA-I inform the people of Assam, the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments, the family members of the two abducted persons as well as the Quippo authorities that the talks with Quippo authorities from 16 to 19 February have failed. Therefore, we will act on the Quippo’s two employees, Ram Kumar and Pranab Kumar Gogoi, step by step in the coming week as decided earlier,” the statement on Saturday said.

The ULFA-I further stated that it has banned Quippo in the entire West and South-East Asia. It requested the employees of the oil extracting company (Quippo) to refrain from attending duty/office for an indefinite period of time and press the Oil India Ltd for employment, instead.

It also said that the employees themselves will be responsible for any untoward incidents in the future if they continue working with the Quippo.

Moreover, “Assam and Arunachal governments would also be the parties responsible for it,” the statement added.

ULFA (I) rebels had abducted radio operator Ram Kumar and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi from the Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district on 21 December, 2020.

The ULFA -I had on 27 January set a deadline of 16 February to secure the release of the two employees.