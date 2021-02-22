CM seeks inclusion of NE’s history in nat’l curriculum

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Expressing appreciation for the new education policy, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that, while Arunachal would “localize state-specific curriculum,” covering culture and traditions, at the primary level and Arunachal history at the middle school level, “the government of India must include the history of the Northeast in the national curriculum.”

Participating in the 6th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, Khandu said that the step would create awareness about the rich cultures and histories of the NE states at the national level and “reinforce national integration in the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat’.”

To push forward the objective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Khandu said the state government is focusing on agriculture and horticulture, besides turning the state into a manufacturing hub.

“We have abundant land resource. Therefore, we are already implementing cluster farming and nutritional kitchen garden schemes across the state. The Centre may handhold us in establishing food processing industry in a big way. We are happy to inform that we have concentrated on ease of doing business, and have in place a policy in this regard,” he informed.

Stating that roads are being built in the state “like never before,” the CM requested for “relaxation in criteria for implementation of the PMGSY in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“We still have about 1,047 villages yet to be connected by road as these do not qualify for the PMGSY. If the criteria are relaxed a bit, these unconnected villages can be connected in the next few years,” he said.

Lauding the Centre for assuring to provide 4G digital connectivity to about 1,683 habitats in the region, Khandu requested that the scheme be implemented in a time-bound manner.

He informed that the state government has cancelled almost all the MoUs that had been signed earlier with private parties for development of hydropower in the state. “Only central government agencies will be roped in to undertake hydropower development in the state, keeping in mind the environmental impacts and people’s will,” he said, and sought the Centre’s support in this regard.

The chief minister endorsed convergence of central and state government flagship programmes and schemes for better implementation.

He also requested for setting up an all-girls sainik school and a central medical college in the state.

On Covid-19, Khandu said that “recent survey by the union health ministry has revealed that Arunachal’s recovery rate is one of the best and the mortality rate in one of the lowest in the country.”

The virtual meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and top state government officials. (CM’s PR Cell)