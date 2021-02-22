DH gets laparoscopic equipment

YINGKIONG, 21 Feb: Health Minister Alo Libang on Saturday dedicated to the people of Upper Siang district a high-resolution laparoscopic equipment at the district hospital (DH) here.

The laparoscopic surgery equipment is expected to boost the capability of the local surgeons and benefit the people of Upper Siang.

A team of experts from the TRIHMS, comprising TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, senior surgeons and an anaesthesiologist, will assist the local surgeons, the anaesthesiologist and the OT team here in performing 11 laparoscopic surgeries and some pediatric surgeries on 20 and 21 February.

The minister also launched a laparoscopic surgical camp at the hospital, conducted by doctors from the TRIHMS.

The surgical camp was aimed at encouraging and handholding peripheral hospitals. The camp was a continuation of the outreach health camps organized by the TRIHMS in Yingkiong, Mosing and Tuting from 11-14 January. (DIPRO)