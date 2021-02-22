Robin and Pul win boys and girls U-17 badminton titles

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Laa Robin and Montily Pul won the boys’ and the girls’ U-17 singles badminton titles in the 2nd Sub-junior and Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament, 2021, which concluded at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here on Sunday.

Robin defeated Doming Kayin 21-13, 21-11 while Pul came from one set behind to beat Taku Neha 11-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the final.

Napi Tayam, pairing with Taku Neha, won the girls’ doubles U-17 title, beating Lobsang Drema and Norbu Chotton 21-16, 21-8.

In the boys’ U-17 doubles, Dai Weshi and Doming Kayin defeated the duo of Laa Robin and Rakju Rigia 21-17, 21-16 in the final to win the title.

Basar MLA Gokar Basar attended the closing function and commended the Arunachal SBA for providing an opportunity to young players to show their talents.

Assuring support to the ASBA for development of badminton in the state, Basar appealed to parents to encourage their children to play and take up badminton and other sports professionally.

In total, 213 players from 14 affiliated units, including Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy and the Capital Complex Badminton Association out of the 24 affiliated district units participated, informed competition organizing committee secretary Penya Bagra.

Final results of other categories:

Boys Doubles (U-15): Khyoda Taking-Taku Manku defeated Jarmar Koyu-Rito Kaye 21-9, 21-15; Girls Singles (U-13): Beryl Saring defeated Khoda Punya 21-11, 21-14; Boys’ Singles (U-13): Taku Manku defeated Samuel Tamang 21-18, 21-11; Girls Singles (U-11): Jessica Saring defeated Adam Doyom 21-16, 21-14; Boys Doubles (U-13): Gunveer Gongo-Samuel Tamang defeated Licha Gumsh-Nabam Oken 21-15, 21-17; Boys Singles (U-11): Dopum Neri defeated Licha Polu 21-10, 21-13; Boys Singles (U-15): Nabam Isaac defeated Jarmar Koyu 21-11, 21-16; Girls’ Singles (U-15): Beryl Saring defeated Boristha Buraguhain 21-14, 21-16; Boys Singles (U-9): Debia Tagu defeated Geto Sora 21-19, 21-11.