RGU conducts leadership camp

RONO HILLS, 21 Feb: The physical education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducted a six-day camp at Yabi village in Papum Pare district from 14-19 February.

A total of 120 participants, including students, faculty members of the department, and experts in adventure sports participated in the camp, which was aimed at developing leadership qualities and preserving nature, among other things.

The participants learned about skill management, and took part in competitive recreation, cultural and sports competitions, trekking, and other adventure sports.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha visited the camp on the third day and motivated the students to conserve nature.