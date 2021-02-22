NIT conducts training on layer poultry farming

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here conducted a five-day training programme on layer poultry farming from 15 to 19 February.

Sponsored by the North East Centre, the training in Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) mainly focused on layer farming using locally available material to boost small-scale industry and benefit the unemployed youths of the state.

NIT Dean (Academic) Dr Rajen Pudur explained that 62 potential participants applied for the training but only 20 were allowed in the first batch.

Many resources person, such as Dr P Gogoi, Dr Krishna Kumar, Dr GB Garam and Brij Kishore Singh delivered lectures.

Prof P Mahanta informed that many more such training are on the anvil.