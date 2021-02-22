PLP for Kurung Kumey launched

KOLORIANG, 21 Feb: The potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Kurung Kumey district was launched by DC Kento Riba here on 19 February.

The overall estimated credit potential projected for Kurung Kumey stands at Rs 1,332.24 lakhs for 2021-22. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 844.33 lakhs, MSME accounts for Rs 301.88 lakhs and others (education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and SHG-BLP) account for Rs 186.03 lakhs.

NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang informed that PLPs are prepared keeping in view the policies and priorities of the government of India, the state government and the RBI for modernizing agriculture, reducing rural poverty, strengthening rural infrastructure, upscaling micro-finance intervention and creating sustainable livelihood in the rural non-farm sector.