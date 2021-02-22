UD & planning dept win Statehood Day volleyball tourney

AALO, 21 Feb: The urban development and planning department won the inter-departmental volleyball tournament, beating the police department by 2-1 set on Saturday. The tournament was organized to mark the 35th Statehood Day here in West Siang district.

The police team won the first set but the UD&P department bounced back strongly and won the last two sets comfortably.

The prizes to the winner and the runner-up were given away by retired commissioner Huzar Lollen.

Sixteen departments took part in the competition, which was organized by the West Siang district administration under the supervision of District Sports Officer Tumto Loyi.

The volleyball competition conducted in Kamba was won by ADC XI after beating PRI XI. (DIPRO)