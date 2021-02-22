Wahge apprises high command of BJP’s activities in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 21 Feb: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge apprised the party’s central high command of the various activities carried out by the state unit of the party in Arunachal in the last one year, during a BJP national and state unit office bearers’ meeting here on Sunday.

The activities carried out by the state BJP ranged from Covid-19 pandemic-related activities to the holding of panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the state, party general secretary Nalong Mize said in a release.

State secretary (organization) Ananta Narayan Mishra presented details of the organizational status of the party in Arunachal.

Later, both Wahge and Mishra presented the annual report 2020-21 to BJP national president JP Nadda.

During the meeting, future plans and programmes of the party, including the forthcoming elections in five states, were discussed.

Presided over by Nadda, the meeting was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh.

From the state units, presidents, general secretaries (organization) and in-charges attended the meeting.