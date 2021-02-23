PLP for U/Subansiri launched

DAPORIJO, 22 Feb: The NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Upper Subansiri district was launched by DC (in-charge) Taga Ekke here on Monday.

The overall estimated credit potential projected for Upper Subansiri is Rs 2,974.38 lakhs for 2021-22. Of this, the agricultural sector (farm credit, agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities) accounts for Rs 2,196.47 lakhs; MSME accounts for Rs 535.28 lakhs; and others (education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy, SHG-BLP) accounts for Rs 242.63 lakhs.