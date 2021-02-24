Dist planning committee meeting held

CHANGLANG, Feb 23: Matters related to the annual action plan under the MGNREGA 2021-22 and the gram panchayat development plan 2021-22 were discussed during a district planning committee meeting chaired by Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav here on 22 February.

The committee discussed and approved the annual action plan under the MGNREGA and the gram panchayat development plan submitted by member secretaries of various gram panchayats in consultation with the line departments under the 15th Finance Commission.

The schemes approved under the MGNREGA will be uploaded to the ‘plan plus’ portal, while the schemes approved under the gram panchayat development plan will be uploaded to the ‘e-gram swaraj’ portal.

The funds allotted under the 14th Finance Commission for 2018-19 and 2019-20 were also discussed, and it was decided that funds would be allocated to the gram panchayats on the basis of population.

The meeting was attended by member secretaries of the zilla parishad and the gram panchayats, the DRDA PD, HoDs, and others. (DIPRO)