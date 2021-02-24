Awareness prog for highland farmers held

KALAKTANG, 23 Feb: Sixty-eight livestock farmers from various villages under Kalaktang and Rupa circles benefitted from an ‘Awareness programme on scientific feeding and management of highland farmers’, organized by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) at Tenzin Gaon in West Kameng district on 23 February.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department of Kalaktang.

Addressing the participants, NRCY principal scientist Dr D Medhi spoke on scientific breeding, feeding and management of highland animals for improving their productivity. He also dwelt on the hygienic aspects for clean milk production and value-addition to the products.

NRCY Senior Technical Officer Dr M Hussain delivered a talk on reproductive and health management of highland animals.

Later, the farmers were provided with concentrate feed, liquid calcium preparation and basic veterinary medicines.

Four progressive farmers were provided with manual chaff cutters for processing forages.