Eviction drive carried out

KOLORIANG, 23 Feb: The Kurung Kumey district administration, led by DC Kento Riba, carried out an eviction drive here on 22 and 23 February to expedite the road construction by the HIDCL under the union road transport & highways ministry.

The areas that were cleared out measured 700 mtrs in length and 24 mtrs in breadth.

The DC appealed to the residents of Koloriang not to encroach on land that fall under the right of way. He also sought support for the government agency concerned with regard to beautification of the district headquarters.

Riba expressed gratitude to the panchayat leaders, student organizations, police personnel, government officials and the public for supporting the eviction drive.

SP Minjum Ete, ADC (HQ) Nighee Bengia and others were present during the two-day eviction drive. (DIPRO)