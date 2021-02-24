FIR filed against officials of NMCL, APMDTCL, GoAP for irregularities in mining work at Namchik-Namphuk coalfield

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Feb: Advocate Kaku Potom has filed an FIR against the officials of the National Mining Company Limited (NMCL) and the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (APMDTCL) for “irregularity, loopholes, gross negligence, mismanagement and rampant involvement of corruption and nepotism by the NMCL in connivance with the APMDTCL officials with respect to the exploitation/mining work of the Namchik-Namphuk coalfield in Changlang district.”

An FIR has also been filed against the government of Arunachal “for its announcement to allocate Rs 32 crores from the state exchequer in the budget estimate 2019-2020, and for making payment of the additional levy without proper verification and without going through the issues properly and against various other issues,” the advocate said.