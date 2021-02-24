Namgoi gets passenger waiting shed

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMGOI, 23 Feb: The villagers of Namgoi and adjoining areas under the Nampong administrative circle in Changlang district have finally got a much-needed passenger waiting shed.

Constructed by the 171st Bn CRPF under its civic action programme, the waiting shed was inaugurated on Tuesday by Second-in-Command, Kunwar Singh.

Singh appealed to all the stakeholders to take proper care of the public property.

“Construction of public property assumes no significance if stakeholders fail to protect them,” he said, and reiterated the battalion’s commitment to serve the people.

Social worker Chettang Lungphi, on behalf of Namgoi village extended gratitude to Singh for the much-needed infrastructure. Lungphi also gave assurance that the property would be well taken care of.

Nampong PS SHO G Gadi, Changlang district BJP president Khinranong Tikhak, and the GBs of Namgoi, Lungka, Khamkhai, Nongthey, Machum and Nongkey villages, along with HoDs and villagers witnessed the inauguration.