Ethnographic fieldwork conducted

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: A team of 16 fifth semester BA anthropology students of Dera Natung Government College, led by its Anthropology Department Head Dr Ratna Tayeng on Tuesday completed a 14-day ethnographic fieldwork in Jote village in Papum Pare district.

The anthropological team studied various aspects of the village and the community, such as the socioeconomic profile of the village, customary law, folklores, birth and death rituals, marriage, indigenous knowledge system, daily life, economic life, material culture, etc.

The team also conducted an outreach programme at the government secondary school in Jote on 18 February on the occasion of the World Anthropology Day. The programme included career counselling and a drawing competition. The team also distributed study materials to the students of the secondary school.