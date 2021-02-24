APBOCWWB organizes medical camps in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 23 Feb: The Dibang Valley district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWWB) in collaboration with the district’s AAPWU unit recently organized a series of medical camps for BOC workers in Dibang Valley district.

The medical camps were organized at Anini on 13 February, at Etalin on 18 February, and at the Punli GREF camp on 19 February, informed APBOCWWB Chairman Nyato Dukam.

A medical team under the supervision of Dr Wuppi Mikhu conducted the health camps. Basic life-saving medicines were also distributed among the needy patients. (DIPRO)