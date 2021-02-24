Pongte, Tagak visit de-addiction centre in Charju

CHARJU, 23 Feb: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and advisor to chief minister Tai Tagak, accompanied by Tirap DC Taro Mize visited the de-addiction centre run by NGO Care Me Home Welfare Society (CMHWS) here in Tirap district on Monday.

Pongte was all praise for the NGO for rendering services to bring back drug addicts to the mainstream of the society to live a normal life.

Both Pongte and Tagak announced Rs 1 lakh each for renovation and maintenance of the de-addiction centre. Mize also announced Rs 1 lakh from the DC’s untied fund for renovation of the building’s roof.

Pongte and Tagak distributed snacks and fruits to the inmates of the centre, which was followed by the issuing of discharge certificate to a recovered patient.

Earlier, CMHWS chairperson Sontung Bangsia apprised the visiting dignitaries of the problems being faced in running the de-addiction centre due to shortage of beds.

The centre has only 10 beds, but considering the number of addicted persons in the district, an additional 10 beds will be required to accommodate the inmates coming from different parts of the district, she said.

Bangsia said that the required additional 10 beds, including for the female ward, couldn’t be managed due to fund constraints.

She also informed that 33 inmates have so far been discharged from the de-addiction centre after recovery and 10 inmates are in the recovering stage.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba, Tirap district BJP president Kamrang Tesia and Bari-Basip CO Nekong Perme were also present.