Union seeks transfer of control of Hollongi police outpost

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The All Papum Poma Students’ Union (APPSU) has written to the home minister, appealing for transferring control of the Hollongi police outpost from the Itanagar police station (PS) to the Balijan PS.

In a representation to the home minister, the union said that, as Hollongi area falls under the jurisdiction of the Balijan PS and the area is nearer to Balijan than Itanagar, the Hollongi police station should be under the control of the Balijan PS.

“Since the population and market establishments of Hollongi area is increasing and many private companies are setting up in Hollongi area, there is possibility of law and order problems in the area. The Balijan police is the nearest and can be immediately reached in case of need of any reinforcement,” the APPSU stated in its representation.

The union further sought permanent infrastructure for the police outpost in Sangdupota circle. “Many premier institutes like the NIT, Jarbom Gamlin Law College, the Film and Television Institute, etc, are coming up in the area.

The area is fast developing and needs a proper police station to meet any law and order issue. At present, the police outpost is temporarily functioning from the NIT Jote campus,” the union informed, and urged the home minister to have a full-fledged, permanent and independent police station established there.

The APPSU also requested the home minister for infrastructure development of the Radhaso police outpost in Taraso circle.

“The Radhaso police outpost is functioning from the government primary school in Radhaso since 2014. The present condition of the school building is also dilapidated,” the union said, and appealed to the home minister to look into the infrastructure development of the Radhaso police outpost at the earliest.