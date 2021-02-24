Chakma youths organize awareness prog against drug abuse

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DIYUN, 23 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) and the Chakma Youth Federation of Arunachal jointly organized an awareness programme here in Changlang district on Tuesday in view of the growing menace of drug peddling and abuse in Diyun.

The organizations also created awareness on the significance of keeping Diyun and its adjoining areas clean, green and safe.

During the rally, more than 200 uniform-clad students from the New Rising English Academy, the Mahabodhi School and Sneha School displayed placards and shouted slogans against drug abuse. A cleanliness drive was also conducted in the area.

The programme was organized by the Chakma youths in collaboration with the local administration, various schools, the Diyun Bazaar Committee and the Hajong Students’ Union.

Diyun EAC S Roy, who kicked off the programme, appealed to the youths, especially school-going children, to

refrain from drug abuse and peddling. Roy urged the students to concentrate on their studies and become worthy citizens.

APCSU president Drishya Muni Chakma said that “drug abuse leads to economic loss and increase in antisocial activities such as stealing, domestic violence and other crimes, besides social stigma and overall downfall of the society.”