Bagra exhorts DIC officers to gear up to revitalize industries

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra exhorted the DIC officers to gear up to revitalize the industries that have suffered huge financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bagra, who attended the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme at the industries directorate, which concluded on Wednesday, suggested to the industries department to maintain good coordination with other departments.

Industries Secretary Hage Tari emphasized the idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and the relevance

of ‘Vocal for local’. Tari elaborated how the state could reap benefits from such schemes. He also took serious note of the grievances of the officers and sought suggestions to redress them.

Nabam Tubin from the ArSRLM made presentation on the activities taken up by SHGs under the ArSRLM, while Deputy Director Goli Angu highlighted the scheme’s guidelines and the process for applying for it.

Industries Director Taru Talo urged the departmental officers to remain updated on the day-to-day activities of the department, and on the industrial development of the nation.

The PMFME scheme is an initiative under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of the food processing industries ministry, in partnership with the state governments, with the objective of providing support to farmers-producers organizations, SHGs, producers cooperatives and cooperative societies, along their entire value chain to enable micro-enterprises to avail common services.

The scheme is implemented in coordination with four stakeholders – the industries department as the nodal department, the State Rural Livelihood Mission, the State Level Technical Institute and the State Project Management Unit.