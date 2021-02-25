Do not pay heed to rumours and get vaccinated: DC

PASIGHAT, 24 Feb: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh on Tuesday urged the people not to pay heed to rumours and to get Covid-18 vaccine without doubt or fear.

She was addressing panchayat leaders, councillors, religious leaders and members of CBOs and NGOs during a Covid-19 vaccination awareness programme which was convened by DMO Dr Kaling Dai in the DMO’s office here.

“Ensuring the safety and efficiency of the vaccine was the government’s priority and all targeted senior officers, frontline workers and healthcare workers are taking it fearlessly.

Trust the vaccine made in India. Every procedure was being followed during the immunization exercise in the district,” the DC said.

She further said that so far 3,227 persons have registered and the first dose has been administered to 1,288, followed by the second dose which has been administered to 435 persons.

“No abnormal report has been received so far, even though it has been more than a month since the drive was launched in the district,” the DC stated.

Appealing to all to be more vigilant and careful, the DC suggested spreading awareness in the society, “inviting doctors with a mission to disseminate right information to the people.”

The DMO informed that some states were seeing a spike in cases with low rollout of vaccination. “Fear of new variants looms large; therefore, vaccination has become very important. Officers and leaders should include vaccination awareness advisories in their every deliberation,” he added.

Later, DRCHO Dr T Gao presented a detailed report on immunization.

Among others, ZPC Olen Rome and Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang also shared their views. (DIPRO)