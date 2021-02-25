Former school principal missing with bus and cash

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 24 Feb: A former principal of the Sun View School in Digbak in Upper Subansiri district reportedly fled with two buses and cash. One of the buses has since been recovered.

The owner of the school, Kali Paja, has lodged a complaint against the former principal, identified as Asiq Mullassary, at the Dumporijo police station.

Paja stated that Mullassary and a woman who was a staffer of the school management committee fled with “huge cash amount of the school with two school buses.”

Following a joint operation by the Lakhimpur (Assam) police and the Dumporijo police, led by OC M Bharali of the Dumporijo police station, one of the buses was traced in Khelmati in Lakhimpur.

The bus has been handed over to the owner, while effort to trace the other bus is on.

Bharali informed that the case was received on 8 February, and that the police are leaving no stone unturned to nab the alleged accused, who is absconding.

Meantime, the owner of the school has circulated information about the incident on various social media platforms with and appeal, seeking information, if any, from the public.