Tuki urges ZPMs to ensure implementation of welfare schemes at grassroots

YUPIA, 24 Feb: Former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki requested the ZPMs of Papum Pare district to work responsibly to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

He also stressed on giving priority to education and telecommunication services in the remote areas of the district.

He was speaking at the first district-level coordination meeting between the newly elected zilla parishad members (ZPM) and heads of departments of Papum Pare district, which was held at the ZPC hall here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu.

Tuki requested the deputy commissioner to initiate tough action when it comes to matters of education.

Expressing concern over rampant destruction of forest cover by the people, Tuki requested all panchayat leaders to take a strong resolution to protect the forests, environment, rivers and wildlife.

The DC apprised the newly elected ZPMs of the ongoing and upcoming developmental projects in Papum Pare, and assured them

of full support and cooperation from the district administration. He requested the members to “work towards achieving the target of best performing zilla parishad in the days to come.”

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara emphasized the importance of synergy between HoDs and panchayat leaders, and for them to work for the greater interest of people at the grassroots level.

He also requested the DC to initiate action for proper mapping of Balijan and Banderdewa jurisdictions in the greater interest of the people living in the fringe areas.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso also exhorted the panchayat leaders to pull up their socks to work proactively for the better cause of the people and the areas.

New Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chukhu Bablu urged upon the district administration to provide full support, guidance and cooperation to all the newly elected panchayat leaders, “so that they can discharge their responsibilities with full faith and confidence.”

ZPMs from Upper Balijan and Banderdewa also spoke.

The HoDs briefed the participants on the activities of their respective departments.

DMO Dr Komleng Perme spoke on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccination and urged the people not to believe in misinformation and rumours. He also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana beneficiary identification system and requested the ZPMs to disseminate the information at the grassroots level to avail the scheme.

ADC Tabang Bodung also spoke. (DIPRO)