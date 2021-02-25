Health secy issues advisory on strict implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour; ICR DA asks returnees with flu symptoms to get tested

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban has issued an advisory to all the deputy commissioners in the state to strictly implement Covid-appropriate behaviour and other measures to avoid any spike in Covid-19 cases in Arunachal.

He said that “the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as evidenced from the recent surge of cases in other states of India, notably Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.”

“In view of the rise of mutant variant cases of Covid-19 in India, and movement of persons across the country, it is quite possible that such a situation may arise in Arunachal Pradesh unless adequate precautions are taken,” he said.

The advisory calls for ensuring that special care is taken to implement these measures in crowded places, such as markets, religious institutions, etc.

District medical officers have also been advised to ensure that adequate testing levels are maintained by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR/TrueNat test.

“All negative rapid antigen test results are to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR/TrueNat test, and no such negative persons are to be missed,” the advisory read.

Regular monitoring of mutant strains through testing, followed by genome sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases have been advised.

The health secretary also called for “refocusing on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts with spike in cases.”

While he acknowledged that collective efforts have gradually reduced the number of Covid cases in the state, he pointed out that “this trend has also resulted in a lackadaisical attitude among the public,” and said that the authorities need to adhere to and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.

ICR DA asks returnees with flu symptoms to get tested

In view of the upsurge of the mutant variant of Covid-19 in other states of India, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration (DA) has advised those

who have returned recently from states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, etc, and have feverish condition or any sign of flu to undergo immediate RT-PCR/TrueNat test at the testing centres in the ICR, such as the TRIHMS in Naharlagun and the UPHC in Itanagar.

The public of the ICR have been advised to be more vigilant and careful and follow the SOPs of Covid-19 without fail to avoid any possible spread of the mutant version of Covid-19 in the ICR.

The DA has called for mandatory wearing of masks in all public places, more so in hospitals, markets, religious places and other areas where there is a congregation of a large number of people.

“Social distancing and continuous washing of hands should be religiously followed at all times,” it said.

The DA also sought cooperation of the public in the continuing fight against the Covid-19 virus.