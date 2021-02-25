Poppy, cannabis plantations destroyed; cultivators flee

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 24 Feb: The local administration here in Changlang district, with the help of the police and paramilitary forces, destroyed poppy (opium) and cannabis (bhang) plants worth lakhs of rupees on Wednesday.

The poppy and cannabis plants were grown in approximately five hectares of land in Dirak Pathar and Kumung Pathar villages in Bordumsa circle.

The team, headed by ADC Talo Jerang, swung into action immediately after receiving information about the plantations, and destroyed the illegal cannabis and poppy plantations.

The cultivators of the poppy plantation had felled trees to block the approach road to prevent the team from carrying out the drive.

No arrest could be made till the filing of this report as the cultivators fled the spot before the arrival of the team.

The ADC has directed the OC of the Bordumsa police station to register cases against unidentified cultivators under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1995.

Samples of the destroyed poppy and cannabis plants have been collected by the police to produce as evidence in the court.

The team included Bordumsa Police Station OC Inspector L Kamcham, Bordumsa RFO Bullet Megu, land management officials and the GBs of the area.