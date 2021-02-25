SEGC approves 2.33 cr person days under MGNREGA

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The State Employment Guarantee Council (SEGC) has approved a labour budget of 2.33 crore person days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for 2021-22.

The approval was given in a meeting of the SEGC at the SIRD conference hall here on Wednesday.

Rural Development Minister Bamang Felix, who chaired the meeting, advised the officers of his department to improve the work culture under the MGNREGA programme. The minister said he would hold review meetings with all the districts shortly.

He asked the department to give emphasis on agriculture/horticulture-based schemes which will be beneficial for the villagers.

State MGNREGA Commissioner Kegio Jilen informed that the RD ministry has granted additional 12 lakh person days under the MGNREGA programme for Arunachal.

“Arunachal Pradesh has shifted from PFMS to NeFMS mode from 10 July, 2020, onwards, by which the BDOs can directly transfer the wages to job seekers from the ministry’s account,” Jilen, who is also the RD director, said.

During the meeting, the existing material procurement system under the programme was revised, and directives in this regard will be sent to all district authorities.

RD Secretary Amarnath Talwade also spoke.