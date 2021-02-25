CS pushes for more vaccination coverage

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed the health & family welfare department to find ways to push the coverage of Covid-19 vaccination in less covered districts.

The CS said this during a meeting of the State Steering Committee for Immunization, which was held at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

The direction came after it was reported that some districts are going slow in terms of Covid-19 vaccination coverage. Papum Pare (Rural), Kamle, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey and Longding districts are reportedly going slow.

Kumar directed the health secretary to monitor the low performing districts and issue direction to the DCs, DMOs and DRCHOs concerned to scale up the coverage.

The chief secretary suggested “making video clips from key influencers of the districts like the deputy commissioners, ADCs, doctors, EACs, etc, to address misconceptions, fear or hesitancy against the Covid-19 vaccine.”

With a total of 63,277 beneficiaries (healthcare workers – 25,012; frontline workers – 38,265), the health department informed that the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Arunachal has reached 27,138 as on 22 February.

There are 343 Covid-19 vaccination session sites spread across health facilities in the state, with Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays notified as Covid-19 vaccination days.

The committee also reviewed the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 3.0 and the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Mitali Namchoom, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and others were present at the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)